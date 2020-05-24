Each Thai League club is set to receive USD 15,700 each as part of the financial assistance from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

This was confirmed by Somyot Poompanmoung, the President of the FA of Thailand (FAT) this week, when he made the announcement that the 2020 Thai League 1 will restart on 12 September this year.

“As teams have been affected during the coronavirus outbreak, the Sports Authority of Thailand will give each up to 500,000 baht,” said Somyot.

The 2020 Thai League 1 season was stopped after just four matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After four matches, Bangkok United currently lead the standings.