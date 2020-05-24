The majestic Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya will undergo refurbishment in preparation for Indonesia’s hosting of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2021.

The Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium will likely be one of the venues for the FIFA U20 World Cup next year, following the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) nominations as one of the ten candidates.

FIFA will then choose the best six venues to be announced at a later date.

Officially opened in 2010, the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium has a capacity of 50,000 and is the home venue of Indonesia Liga 1 team Persebaya Surabaya.

With just over a year to go to the FIFA U20 World Cup, the main focus of the refurbishment would be the playing field where it will be changed to a new more hardy grass.

There will also be changes to the tribune and also improving access to the stadium.