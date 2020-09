Malaysian football giants Selangor have parted ways with head coach B. Sathiananthan.

This follows the heavy 6-1 defeat Selangor suffered at the hands of Johor Darul Ta’zim in a Malaysia Super League tie on the weekend.

“It is not right to use the word ‘rested’. I am a professional and my contract has been rescinded with immediate effect,” said Sathia.

“The FA of Selangor (FAS will pay reparation.”

Sathia has been at the helm since the end of 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...