The teams aspiring to vie for the title discovered their AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers opponents following the official draw at the AFC House today.

The 44 sides were drawn into 11 groups for the Qualifiers, which will be contested on 1-9 September 2025.

The 11 group winners and four best best-ranked runners-up will join Saudi Arabia, who are hosting the tournament for the first time, in January’s Finals.

