ASICS is proud to introduce the launch of the GEL-KAYANO™ 32 shoe, the latest evolution in its flagship stability running shoe series. Designed to elevate comfort and support, this new model features refined midsole design and an updated upper to provide an even smoother and more adaptive running experience.

The GEL-KAYANO™ 32 shoe continues to build on the legacy of adaptive stability and premium comfort established by its predecessors. The 4D GUIDANCE SYSTEM™, developed through extensive research and testing, works in harmony with the body’s natural movement to provide dynamic stability. It helps guide the foot through a more efficient stride, delivering high levels of comfort and stability even in demanding conditions.

Staying true to the ASICS Design Philosophy*, the GEL-KAYANO™ 32 shoe introduces key refinements to enhance both comfort and stability. The midsole features updated FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning, a lightweight and responsive material that delivers a soft feel with an energetic rebound. An additional 2mm of foam under the forefoot enhances softness and cushioning, while an updated midsole design with a lighter foam compound makes the shoe even lighter than the previous model. Additionally, PureGEL™ technology ensures superior shock absorption and smooth transitions, offering runners a more effortless ride.

The engineered mesh upper has been thoughtfully redesigned to deliver a softer, more comfortable feel throughout every run. Additionally, the reinforced stable tongue wing is crafted to adapt to the unique arch shape of each runner, offering enhanced midfoot support on the medial side. Together with the updated upper and tongue wing construction, the GEL-KAYANO™ 32 shoe provides an improved, more personalized fit for an elevated running experience. The inclusion of HYBRID ASICSGRIP™ outsole enhances traction and durability, reinforcing stability with every stride.

Tomohiro Nishida, Performance Running Footwear, Plush Silo Development, at ASICS, commented: “ASICS has always strived to deliver premium running stability with unprecedented levels of comfort. With unique approaches like the 4D GUIDANCE SYSTEM™ and PureGEL™ technology, we have delivered adaptive stability and superior comfort. The GEL-KAYANO™ 32 shoe continues this journey of continuous improvement, incorporating impactful refinements to further enhance the comfort of the running experience. We are excited to see runners enjoy its plush cushioning, smooth ride, and trusted support.”

Like this: Like Loading...