Red and pink as symbols of love and passion.

Colours that shine in this collaboration between sport and social issues. The Giro d’Italia Women, together with the Giro d’Italia and the Giro Next Gen, will support Scarpetta Rossa, which becomes Charity Partner of the three events. The association is on the front line to fight the social scourge of violence against women.

Scarpetta Rossa was founded in Milan in 2014. It is active throughout the country with a network of volunteers and experts who offer assistance, advice and shelter to women in difficulty. ‘Red benches’, located in numerous Italian regions, are the distinctive symbol of Scarpetta Rossa.

Quotes

Paolo Bellino, CEO of RCS Sport: “Sport has always had, and must increasingly have, an active role in the civil society it reflects, giving voice to battles that affect the whole community. This is why we also wanted an association that fights for women’s rights and addresses an important and – unfortunately – always topical issue, such as the fight against gender violence, to be our Charity Partner for the entire Giro universe (Giro d’Italia, Giro d’Italia Women and Giro Next Gen). Together with Scarpetta Rossa, we want to convey a strong, clear, shared and impactful message. Red and pink are the colours that represent our two realities and will mark the various initiatives that we will carry out together to make a tangible contribution to this important cause”.

Gualtiero Nicolini, Head of Projects and Development of the Scarpetta Rossa APS Association: “We are delighted that Scarpetta Rossa APS has been chosen to become the Charity Partner of such important and historic events. This collaboration allows us to spread awareness about our cause and to make a significant difference in the world of sports as well. We sincerely thank RCS Sport for the trust and commitment in supporting our mission. It is an honour for us to contribute to such a significant and inspiring event”. – www.giroditalia.it

Like this: Like Loading...