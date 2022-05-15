Vietnam and Thailand made a scorching start to the women’s Futsal event of the 31st SEA Games when they piled in a total of ten goals at the Ha Nam Gymnasium.

Vietnam walked away 6-0 winners over Myanmar while Thailand routed Malaysia 4-0.

Two quick goals within two minutes off Bien Thi Hang (6th) and Nguyen Thi Chau (7th) gave Vietnam the perfect start as they then added two more goals off Le Thi Thanh Ngan (12th) and Nguyen Thi Van Anh (15th) for the 4-0 lead at the half.

And while Myanmar tried hard to stem the tide in the second half, Vietnam still managed to add two more goals through Le Thu Thanh Thuong (21st) and then an own goal from Ya Min Lwin in the very last minute of play.

In the meantime, Thailand were already 3-0 up at the break, off goals from Mutita Senkram (14th), Jenjira Bubpha (15th) and Darika Peanpailum (18th).

They then added the fourth goal of the game through Paerploy Huajaipetch (32nd) for their first full points of the competition.

SEA GAMES 2021

WOMEN’S FUTSAL

RESULTS

Vietnam 6-0 Myanmar

Thailand 4-0 Malaysia

