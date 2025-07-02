– Recognised as a World Athletics Label Road Race, one of only three in Malaysia

– Event draws participants from 48 countries as it continues rise on international stage

SCORE Marathon 2025 by AIA Vitality returns to Putrajaya on July 13 — bigger, better, and more global than ever.

Now in its 2025 edition, the event has drawn a record 33,000 participants from 48 countries, reinforcing its rise as one of Malaysia’s largest and most internationally appealing running events.

Adding to the prestige is its recognition as a World Athletics Label Road Race — placing it among 301 certified events globally and one of only three in Malaysia with the distinction.

It’s a big leap for a race that began with modest roots but now stands on the world stage.

Originally a platform to promote healthy living, SCORE Marathon has steadily grown into a key fixture on the regional calendar — merging lifestyle participation with elite-level competition.

The World Athletics Road Race Label also certifies it as a qualifying event for the Abbott World Marathon Majors, and affirms its global stature through affiliations with the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and continued support from Malaysia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Runners will take on fast, scenic courses around Putrajaya, passing wide boulevards, iconic bridges and lakeside views — ideal for chasing personal bests or enjoying a “race-cation” experience.

The event features four distances — 5KM, 10KM, 21KM and 42KM — catering to runners of all levels.

Participation is up 36% from last year’s 24,253 entries, reflecting SCORE Marathon’s rapid growth and regional influence.

This year’s theme, Conquer Your Next Challenge, calls on participants to push boundaries — whether chasing the clock or crossing the line stronger than ever.

Said Chief Executive Officer of Score Sports Management, Patricia Tan: “Since our modest beginnings in 2014 with just 3,674 runners, SCORE Marathon has seen steady but exponential growth over the years. In 2024, over 24,253 runners participated and this year, registrations quickly surged to 33,000, setting a new milestone in SCORE’s history.

“This event is a product of over a decade of inspiring runners to conquer and hence, our CONQUER YOUR NEXT CHALLENGE theme this year. We hope that this message inspires all participants to push boundaries, empowers individuals to grow, and promotes a lifestyle and mindset to endure beyond the finish line.”

AIA Vitality, the innovative and science-backed health programme by AIA Malaysia, continues its steadfast support for SCORE Marathon as it returns as the Presenting Sponsor for the fourth year in a row. This long-term collaboration reinforces both partners’ shared purpose of promoting active and healthy lifestyle.

Said Chee Foong Wai, Chief Marketing Officer of AIA Malaysia: “SCORE Marathon 2025 by AIA Vitality is more than just a race – it’s a celebration of health, community and personal achievement. At AIA, we’re proud to support a movement that unites runners from all walks of life.

“Reaching 33,000 sign-ups is a remarkable milestone and a clear reflection of the growing passion for active living. Participants can expect yet another electrifying event — bigger, better, and full of energy — where they can embrace the thrill of the run and conquer their fitness goals.

“We’re inspired by the spirit of this event and remain committed to supporting and championing initiatives that empower Malaysians to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

Sustainability remains a core pillar of SCORE Marathon 2025 by AIA Vitality. In 2024, the race recycled 1,150kg of plastic — equal to over 46,000 bottles — setting a benchmark for eco-conscious sports events in the region.

This year, the green commitment continues with event and finisher tees made from bio-based yarns by Pressio and medals crafted from recycled materials in partnership with Natureloop.

In addition to AIA Vitality being the Presenting Sponsor, SCORE Marathon 2025 by AIA Vitality is supported by a strong lineup of other sponsors and partners, including EVA AIR (Silver Sponsor and 5KM Category Sponsor), 100 Plus (Official Hydration Partner), Pressio (Official Apparel Partner), Brooks (Official Footwear Partner), N8 (Official Energy Gel Partner), ATF Sport Taping (Official Sports Tape Partner), Counterpain (Official Topical Analgesic Sponsor) and HeyJom (Official Registration Platform).

As the countdown begins, the SCORE Marathon 2025 by AIA Vitality Running Clinic Tour continues across the Klang Valley — helping runners of all levels prepare for race day on July 13.

