Kong Wei Xiang leads the charge of nine Malaysians into the Round of 16 Boys’ Under-19 Singles of the PETRONAS Malaysia Junior International Challenge 2025 at the Wawasan Hall in Perlis.

The 16-year-old Wei Xiang, who won the National Under-18 in April, took just 25 minutes to justify his seventh-seeded rankings as he made short work of countryman Vincent Ma Kai Yik in their Round of 32 clash.

Penangite Wei Xiang scorched to a 21-8, 21-7 victory to set up a meeting against Punnatat Prempunpong from Thailand.

The 15th seeded Punnatat had seen off Malaysian Goh Shu Xuan in straight sets 21-11, 21-8.

Other notable results saw unheralded Chiam Zi Yi overcoming 11th seeded Dhyan Santhosh from India.

The 16-year-old Zi Yi took the first set 21-12 before Santosh, who won the U17 Boys’ Singles title in the All-India Sub-Junior tournament last year, fought back for the second set 21-18.

However, Zi Yi from Johor did not lose focus in the rubber to take the third set and win 21-10 in 61 minutes.

Zi Yi’s opponent in the Round of 16 tomorrow is fellow Malaysian Kee Is Qian.

The eighth-seeded Is Qian overcame a gritty Paisit Theinthong from Thailand as he raced to take the first set 21-15, only to be denied the second set 20-22.

However, Is Qian then made sure of his place in the next round when the 16-year-old took the third set 21-7 for the well-deserved victory in just over an hour.

In the meantime, Loh Chee Kiat also booked his place in the Round of 16 tomorrow after dumping Thailand’s Tonkid Saeheng.

In the duel that lasted 49 minutes, Chee Kiat dug deep against the fifth seeded Tonkid to take the first set 21-16 before yielding the second set 15-21.

But Chee Kiat was just a tad more determined in the decider for the 21-19 victory and a place in the next round, where he will face compatriot Khoo Jin.

