The 2026 edition will feature both street and vert competitions with a combined prize purse of $50,000 USD. Riders will battle it out on JACKALOPE’s custom pirate ship-themed street course and the festival’s iconic vert ramp. Competitions will include men’s and women’s grom categories and the crowd-favorite Pup Cup for the youngest skaters.

Among the favorites in international street skateboard are

(top 10 2020 Tokyo Olympics) and

(representing Team USA at 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games). Among the standout vert riders of the new generation are

(bronze medal at the 2024 World Skate Vert Championships) and

(silver at the 2024 World Skate Vert Championships).

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