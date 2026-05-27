Buriram United FC lifted the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ title on Wednesday as the defending champions secured a 2-1 come-from-behind second leg win over Selangor FC at Buriram Stadium and seal a 3-1 aggregate win to retain the trophy.

Goals from Suphanat Mueanta and Theerathon Bunmathan in the 28th and 55th minutes respectively ruthlessly snuffed out Selangor’s title hopes after Syahir Bashah had pulled the Malaysia Super League side level on aggregate with an 18th minute strike from distance.

The win, played out in front of a capacity crowd of 30,889 spectators, is Buriram United’s second in a row in ASEAN’s premiere club championship after their triumph in the inaugural competition last season and comes with the club having retained the Thai League 1 title last month.

“I am glad that we could successfully win our second trophy this season,” said Shopee Star of the Match, Theerathon, who scored with a stunning long-range volley and had earlier set up Suphanat for the Thai club’s equaliser on the night.

“Thank you to the Buriram fans who came to its full capacity. I also feel glad to give happiness to the Buriram fans and Thai football fans, that a team from Thailand can win the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ this year.”

Suphanat, who struck the lone goal in the first leg in Malaysia last week, almost unlocked the Selangor defence within seconds of the start as he angled in a cross from the right towards Guilherme Bissoli, restored to the line-up after missing the first leg through suspension, but the striker narrowly missed steering the ball home.

Moments later, Selangor’s Faisal Halim forced Neil Etheridge into action when he was released behind the Buriram United defence by Chrigor Moraes’ deft first-time pass in a lively opening.

The visitors were full of attacking intent in the early exchanges, with Faisal’s 10th minute corner landing at the feet of Nooa Laine via Chrigor, and Etheridge was forced to push the ball to safety to keep Buriram United’s aggregate lead intact.

Selangor’s determination paid off in the 18th minute when an error by Etheridge gifted the visitors the lead. Syahir’s long-range attempt was speculative but the goalkeeper misread the flight of the ball to allow the shot to squirm under his body and over the line.

Safuwan Baharudin threw himself at Bissoli’s strike two minutes later to keep that lead intact while Etheridge was busy again in the 21st minute when he denied both Chrigor and Faisal in quick succession.

Buriram United’s attack had been frustrated throughout much of the opening 25 minutes but eventually their quality told.

Theerathon and Suphanat linked up to find a way through the Selangor defence, the midfielder chipping a delicate pass over the backline for his team mate to steer the ball beyond Sikh Izhan Nazrel on the run with the outside of his boot, the ball kissing the post on the way in.

Bissoli almost gave Buriram United the lead soon after, the Brazilian narrowly failing to find the top corner with a blistering right-foot strike from 10 yards out as the home side took control. Kingsley Schindler headed wide four minutes from the break.

As in the early phase of the first half, Selangor shone in the moments after the interval. Etheridge denied Vitor Pernambuco and then pulled off a fine reflex save to prevent the Brazilian’s curling centre from sneaking in to his right as Chrigor ran towards goal.

Buriram United rallied again, however, as a moment of brilliance from Theerathon sealed the deal for Mark Jackson’s side.

Peter Žulj’s corner from the right was headed out towards the edge of the area and the 35-year-old steadied himself to caress a first-time left foot looping volley past the helpless Sikh Izhan, the shot bouncing in off the underside of the crossbar.

Schindler hit the post as Buriram United sought a third on the night while Etheridge made amends for his earlier error in spectacular fashion, launching into a flying save to push Chrigor’s powerful header against the crossbar as the trophy stayed in Thailand.

“We tried our best, we gave our all,” said Faisal. “The first 25 minutes, we controlled the match and created chances and got the goal.

“After we conceded the goals, it was hard for us to find the momentum to push forward. This is a great experience for our team, we gave our best. Getting to this point is a great recognition and we’ll keep working hard for the future.”

The Shopee Star of the Match award winner:

Buriram United FC (THA) v Selangor FC (MAS) – Theerathon Bunmathan (#5), Buriram United FC

The following tournament awards for the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 were presented by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF):

ASEAN Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 Champions – Buriram United FC

ASEAN Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 Runners-Up – Selangor FC

ASEAN Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 Most Valuable Player – Guilherme Bissoli (#7), Buriram United FC

ASEAN Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 Yanmar Top Goal Scorer – Joint Winners

Bérgson da Silva (#9), Johor Darul Ta’zim FC and Nguyễn Xuân Son (#14), Nam Định FC

ASEAN Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 adidas Rising Star – Nathakorn Rattanasuwan (#54), Buriram United FC

ASEAN Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 Best Goalkeeper – Kalamullah Al-Hafiz (#33), Selangor FC

Catch all the Shopee Cup™ news at https://aseanutdfc.com/asean-club-championship and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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