July 18–19 Putrajaya race goes two days for the first time, eyes Malaysia Book of Records recognition

New SCORE Double Challenge and High Performance Category underline evolution of Malaysia’s flagship marathon



The SCORE Marathon 2026 by AIA Vitality has confirmed a record-breaking 50,000 participants and will be staged as a first-ever two-day running festival.



For the first time in its history, the event will be staged over two days in Putrajaya, with the 5KM and 10KM races taking place on July 18, followed by the 21KM and 42KM categories on July 19, as SCORE continues its evolution from a community run into one of Malaysia’s most recognised marathon brands.



The projected turnout represents an increase of 17,000 runners from last year’s 33,000 participants, and organisers have submitted a bid to the Malaysia Book of Records for the 2026 edition to be certified as the Largest Running Event in the country.



Strong demand for the SCORE Marathon 2026 by AIA Vitality was evident when all local race categories were fully subscribed within 20 days of registration opening on Jan 9, with the 21KM category selling out in just 24 hours, followed closely by the remaining categories.



Organisers also expect a strong international presence at SCORE Marathon 2026 by AIA Vitality, with runners from over 55 countries set to take part, reinforcing SCORE Marathon’s growing reputation as a regional destination race.



SCORE Marathon 2026 continues to be supported by AIA Vitality, which returns as presenting sponsor for the fifth consecutive year. This edition also marks a milestone year for the comprehensive health and wellness programme as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.





Said Chief Executive Officer of SCORE Sports Management, Patricia Tan: “From our modest beginnings in 2014 as a small community run, SCORE Marathon has grown steadily into what is now one of Malaysia’s leading running events. Reaching 50,000 runners and introducing a two-day format are major milestones for us, and they reflect the strong support of the running community and our partners.”



“We want the SCORE Marathon to be a platform where everyone — from first-time runners to seasoned athletes — can challenge themselves, pursue personal goals and be part of something bigger. With the introduction of the SCORE Double Challenge and High Performance Category, we are also taking a step forward in nurturing both mass participation and competitive running in Malaysia.”



Said Chief Executive Officer of AIA Malaysia, Heng Zee Wang: “We’re thrilled to return as the Presenting Sponsor for the fifth consecutive year – and truly proud to see SCORE Marathon reach an incredible milestone with a record 50,000 runners this year.



“This edition is especially meaningful for us as we celebrate 10 years of AIA Vitality — our unique health and wellness programme that has inspired Malaysians to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives over the past decade.



“What began as a collaboration centred on the run has evolved into a powerful movement that unites people, strengthens communities, fuels healthy habits and positive lifestyle change. It has been a privilege to journey alongside SCORE throughout this growth, and we’re excited to continue empowering even more Malaysians to embrace healthier living in the years ahead.”



SCORE Marathon is an AIMS member event and continues to adopt international best practices in race organisation and course measurement, reinforcing its standing as one of Malaysia’s leading running events.



The race is also an Abbott World Marathon Majors Qualifying Race. Interest from overseas has been fuelled by SCORE Marathon’s growing international profile, as well as the introduction of runcation packages that combine race participation with travel experiences in Malaysia.



From humble beginnings as a small community run in 2014 with 3,674 participants, SCORE Marathon has recorded steady growth over the past decade, amassing a cumulative total of 159,602 participants over nine years and cementing its reputation as one of the fastest-growing running events in Malaysia.



The 2026 edition will see the introduction of the SCORE Double Challenge, designed for runners who wish to test their endurance with back-to-back races across two days.



Participants can choose from four combinations — 10KM+42KM, 5KM+42KM, 10KM+21KM, or 5KM+21KM — and will receive two finisher medals upon completion.



In addition, a High Performance Category has been introduced for established runners targeting podium finishes in the 42KM, 21KM and 10KM races.



Entry into this category is restricted to runners who meet qualifying standards, with benchmarks such as 3:20 for the men’s open marathon and 4:20 for the women’s open marathon.



Beyond competition, SCORE Marathon remains committed to sustainability and community impact. Among the sustainability initiatives for 2026 are the elimination of at least 50,000 single-use plastic items during the Race Entry Pack Collection (REPC), distribution of event T-shirts without plastic packaging, and the continued use of eco-friendly finisher medals made from recycled plastic.



The event will also continue its Event Bags for a Cause initiative, with proceeds from the sale of event bags channelled to Rumah K.I.D.S, an organisation supporting underprivileged children.

Like this: Like Loading...