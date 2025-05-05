MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – MAY 04: Dan Ticktum of Great Britain driving the (33) CUPRA KIRO Porsche 99X Electric WCG3 and Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland driving the (16) Envision Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 7 battle for track position during the Monaco E-Prix, Round 7 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Circuit de Monaco on May 04, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Joe Portlock/LAT Images)

Sébastian Buemi (Envision Racing) secures third career Monaco win, and first since 2019,

78 races ago

The Swiss driver battled slippery conditions to victory from eighth position on the grid

Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) followed in second place, extending his lead at the top of the FIA Drivers’ World Championship standings after victory in the Principality the day before

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Nick Cassidy completed the top three, securing his first visit to the podium this season

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues in Tokyo with Rounds 8 & 9

Envision Racing’s Sebastien Buemi strode to a comfortable win in the 2025 Monaco E-Prix Round 7, having started eighth on the grid in the Principality for his third win on the Riviera as he led home Nissan’s Oliver Rowland and Jaguar TCS Racing’s Nick Cassidy.

The Swiss – Formula E’s Season 2 champion – last won 78 races ago in New York City in 2019, but stamped his authority on the final third of this race, having clambered his way through the pack in super slippery wet conditions from eighth at lights out.

Buemi took full advantage in picking up the pieces from a Rowland lunge at the chicane on Lap 21. The Brit was trying to pass Jean-Éric Vergne who led through much of the encounter with a typically staunch defence – doubly enforced by a mid-race appearance for the FIA Safety Car, which quashed his three-second lead.

The Nissan driver’s move was later judged over-exuberant by the stewards, forcing him to later cede the position to Vergne in recompense, but the damage cost DS PENSKE’s double champion a crack at the race win, as Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries and Buemi made it by as JEV bogged down in avoiding action.

Cleverly, Rowland gave that spot back to Vergne amid his move off-line for that final mandatory 50kW, four-wheel drive ATTACK MODE activation, allowing him to use that overlap of extra power and traction to push past Vergne and de Vries on Lap 23 and 24 respectively for second place at the flag, some four seconds back from Buemi.

Nick Cassidy (Jaguar TCS Racing) picked his way through the field from 14th to third and a first podium of 2024/25, with a strong energy advantage built early on yielding late progress.

António Félix da Costa was the best of the Porsches in fourth, with de Vries eventually settling for fifth and another strong score for Mahindra. Vergne followed in sixth in the end, though it could and maybe should have been more.

That sees Rowland head to home soil for Nissan in Tokyo in a commanding position at the top of the Drivers’ standings on 115 points to da Costa’s 67. Porsche narrowly tops the FIA Teams’ World Championship table 133 points to Nissan’s 126, but Nissan heads Porsche in the FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship standings 191 to 163.

Envision was bottom of the FIA Teams’ World Championship heading into Monaco, with no win since Monaco 2023, but Buemi’s win sees the squad lift themselves into ninth spot.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads next to Tokyo for a double-header in Odaiba in two weeks’ time on 17 & 18 May.

Sebastian Buemi, No. 16, Envision Racing said:

“I thought I would never win again at some points, so you know you need a bit of luck, you need the right timing, you need the right car, a good team, and today everything just came together, so I’m so happy. I’m actually speechless because you know it’s been a long time. It was obviously quite tricky at the beginning with the fight with António [Félix da Costa] and Max [Guenther], but in the end the timing of the ATTACK MODE was good, I was able to make a gap and I was safe when Oli [Rowland] took his second one. I was able to read where the track was drying up, especially in Turns 3 and 4, there was lots of lap time to be gained, but you needed the confidence and today I had it. I thought that my number of wins would never change but it did today, so I’m very proud.”

Oliver Rowland, No. 23, Nissan Formula E Team said:

“I think honestly when he [Buemi] took his ATTACK MODE, he knew I had more to do – I think he was trying to back me into the pack, so when I took it I lost quite a lot. But, first and second here doesn’t get much better so I’m really really pleased. We just need to keep pushing, we’ve got Tokyo next week where I was really strong last year, so hopefully we can have a real big push for that double-header and then keep pushing in the right direction.”

Nick Cassidy, No. 37, Jaguar TCS Racing said:

“It feels very very sweet. I can’t fault my guys – it’s been an extremely tough start to the year, it’s no secret I’ve not been the happiest guy at times, but this one feels like a big monkey off the shoulders and I’m really proud of everyone’s efforts. On the inside I’m jumping up and down, I’m very very happy – it doesn’t get more special than here. Obviously the last couple of years have been nice to us here and it’s super special to carry that on.”

A STAR-STUDDED RETURN TO MONACO

The 2025 Monaco E-Prix Round 7 attracted a host of celebrities from various fields, including film, television, music, sports, and content creation.

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello experienced the thrill of the iconic Circuit de Monaco with a hot lap in the Porsche Safety Car. Actor David Harewood, best known for his roles in Homeland, Lucien Laviscount of Emily in Paris and Mercury Prize-nominated producer Jamie xx enjoyed the second double header race from the comfort of the Formula E yacht in the famous Monaco harbour.

The sporting world was represented by professional cyclist Chris Froome, 4-time Tour de France winner and 2-time Olympic medalist and Two-time Formula 1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi, along with his son, Emerson Fittipaldi Jr. who had a chance to drive the GEN3 Formula E car.

Several automotive enthusiasts and content creators were also present. Popular YouTube creators YesTheory – who joined the Andretti team for Formula E: Evo Sessions – and racing driver Sebastian Melrose were also spotted at the event, alongside automotive presenter Emma Walsh.

SUSTAINABILITY AT THE HEART OF THE MONACO E-PRIX

Powered by RenewablesThe Monaco E-Prix was run on a renewable energy mix, including sustainable HVO fuel.

Better Futures Fund: SheCanHeCanFormula E partnered with Monaco’s SheCanHeCan to break barriers for women in motorsport, especially highlighting the impact of periods on performance. Together, they co-hosted Driving Change for Gender Equality – a youth-focused panel featuring Catie Munnings, David Coulthard, Beth Paretta and NEOM McLaren’s Stephanie Ensten – inspiring young minds and championing equal opportunity.

Change. Accelerated. Live Monaco, presented by Google CloudOn May 2, the Yacht Club de Monaco hosted this thought leadership summit, uniting innovators from sport, sustainability, politics, and business. With the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation as Knowledge Partner, experts shared strategies shaping the future of sport and society.

Community Engagement

Inspiration Hour: 200 young people from local groups like Les Enfants de Frankie and Amos Business School enjoyed exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

200 young people from local groups like Les Enfants de Frankie and Amos Business School enjoyed exclusive behind-the-scenes access. Driver Visits: Formula E stars engaged with schools, including the International School of Monaco, and visited Princesse Grace Hospital to inspire patients and staff.

Sophia Antipolis Foundation PanelAt the Accenture Innovation Hub, leaders from Accenture, Google Cloud, Formula E, Mahindra Racing, and the FIA explored how the championship is pushing sustainable innovation, EV tech and data analytics forward.

FIA Girls on Track at MonacoUp to 250 young women took part in workshops, gaming, career talks, and pit lane walks. Off-track, an E-Karting masterclass and an inspirational session at the International University of Monaco opened doors to motorsport careers. The programme was proudly supported by Hankook, ABB, and Fortescue Zero.

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS THIS WEEK

Formula E and Google Cloud’s GENBETA project, ‘Mountain Recharge’, saw the GENBETA prototype race car descend 1,000 vertical metres in the French Alps in free-wheel mode, using regenerative braking alone to generate enough energy for a full lap of the Circuit de Monaco.

Leveraging Google Cloud’s AI tools to map optimal braking zones and analyse gravitational forces, the project showcased the cutting-edge efficiency and sustainability of Formula E’s regenerative technology, which recovers up to 40% of race energy on track during the race.

The 2025 Monaco E-Prix marks the first time the Principality is hosting a double-header event, with Round 7 scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday May 4th.

