Host Indonesia picked up their second ASEAN Under-19 Boys’ Championship after beating Thailand 1-0 in the final that was played tonight at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium.In front of more than 30,000 fans, the homesters scored the only goal of the game in the 18th minute through Jens Raven.In the meantime, Australia came in third in the competition this year after beating Malaysia 5-3 in the penalty shootout.The score at the end of regulation was 1-1.Ikran Algiffari from Indonesia was selected as the Best Goalkeeper while Dony Tri Pamungkas, also from Indonesia was chosen as the Best Player.Top Scorer went to Jake Najdovski from Australia.

Like this: Like Loading...