World and Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford joins US sprint legend Sanya Richards-Ross as co-host.

The World Athletics Inside Track Podcast will air episodes every day of the athletics programme during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in a magazine-style format.

Host Sanya Richards-Ross will be joined behind the mic by fellow 2012 Olympic gold medallist and new co-host Greg Rutherford from 1-11 August as they chat to an all-star cast of athletes, coaches and legends of the sport.

Since hanging up his long jumping spikes six years ago, 2015 world champion Rutherford has become a TV personality and pundit, sharing insight and analysis for events including the World Athletics Championships in London and Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“I’m thrilled to be working with World Athletics to co-host the very popular Inside Track Podcast with the incredible Sanya Richards-Ross,” said Rutherford.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to work alongside a great team and be on the ground in Paris, talking to some brilliant former and current athletes. I can’t wait to get started; this is a podcast sports fans aren’t going to want to miss.”

Following its launch at the World Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 in March, the Inside Track Podcast was trackside at the World Relays in Bahamas in May.

Episodes of the Inside Track Podcast are available via the usual podcast platforms including on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Sport Social Podcast Network – while fans can also watch on the World Athletics website and YouTube channel.

