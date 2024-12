Singapore stayed perfect in Group A of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 with two wins from two matches played thus far.And this evening at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, the four-time winners scored a 3-0 victory over Timor Leste to add to their close win over Cambodia earlier.Following a first-half stalemate, Singapore took the opening goal with a penalty from Kyoga Nakamura in the 76th minute, followed by a brace from Shawal Anuar (83rd and 90th minute). #AFF#FFTL

Like this: Like Loading...