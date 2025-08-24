Selangor Futsal won their second Malaysia Futsal Cup title in four years after whipping Pahang Rangers FC 13-3 in the final that was played at the N9 Arena in Nilai yesterday.

Vitor Fernandes was just unstoppable with eight goals (1st, 6th, 9th, 17th, 19th, 26th, 29th and 36th minute), to be followed by a double from Syahir Iqbal (10th and 16th) with the rest coming from Evandro Borges (4th), Faris Johan (19th), and Khairul Effendy (27th).

Azin Rahim scored Pahang Rangers’ goals in the sixth minute, Eqhmal Najmie (37th) and Matheus Moura (39th).

In the meantime, 2024 champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) came in third after beating Sabah 3-0.

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...