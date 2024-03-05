The Selangor state government has allocated just RM 8 million towards athletes’ development and preparations for the 21st SUKMA (Malaysia Games) which Sarawak will host later this year.

The 21st edition of the SUKMA will see Sarawak hosting the event on 17-24 August 2024.

With Selangor aiming to send 1,138 athletes to take part in all 37 sports, the announcement of a budget of just RM8 million is well below the host and several other states.

Sabah have allocated RM27.2 million, Sarawak RM23.1 million and Terengganu RM20 million.

