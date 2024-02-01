With just 11 days away before the Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 (SELBATC 2024) gets underway, tickets for the week-long tournament which begins on 13 February 2024 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) here, are selling fast.

According to the organisers, fans can choose to watch the top-notch continental tournament live at the venue from the three categories of tickets which are now on sale.

Premier 1 category tickets are priced at RM75 for each Day 1, Day 2 or Day 3, while the Combo 3-day Pass (for Day 1 to 3) is priced at RM 200.

The Premier II category is tickets for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final matches with price ranging from RM110 to RM200.

For die-hard fans who wish to watch and experience all the action at the venue from Day 1 to 6, they can opt for the Championship All Day Pass with a price of RM580.

To purchase tickets, please go to: https://selbatc2024.com

A total of 26 teams, 15 men and 11 women are down for action with the participation of some of the big names including former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong China), H.S. Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth (India), the Satchi pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chetty, Kento Momota, Kenta Nishimoto (Japan), Seo Seung Jae and Kim Won Ho (Korea).

Host Malaysia, determined to make up for their disappointing results in last month’s Petronas Malaysia Open, are parading its best line-up with Lee Zii Jia leading the cast, Ng Tze Yong and top doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin in the men’s competition.

The Badminton Asia Team Championships is among the biggest badminton events held under the sanction of Badminton Asia (BA), the governing body for badminton in Asia, currently represented by 43 member associations from five sub-regions across Asia.

This will be the third time that the Championships is hosted in Malaysia. The first tournament was held in Alor Setar, followed by Selangor in 2022.

MEN’S TEAM

GROUP A: (1) China, India, Hong Kong China

GROUP B: (4) Malaysia, Chinese-Taipei, Kazakhstan, Brunei

GROUP C: (3) Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar

GROUP D: (4) Indonesia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia

WOMEN’S TEAM

GROUP W: (1) China, India

GROUP X: (4) Indonesia, Hong Kong China, Kazakhstan

GROUP Y: (3) Thailand, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates

GROUP Z: (2) Japan, Chinese Taipei, Singapore

*Numbers in brackets denote seedings

Like this: Like Loading...