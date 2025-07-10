Pool winners South Africa, France and New Zealand are joined in the semi-finals of the World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 by Argentina as the best second-placed team.

The semi-final line-up has been confirmed for the World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 with South Africa to face Argentina and France to tackle New Zealand in the Italian city of Viadana on 14 July.

South Africa were already assured of their place in the semi-finals as Pool A winners following bonus-point victories over Australia and England, but they were joined by France and New Zealand, as Pool B and C winners respectively, and Argentina as the best second-placed team after Los Pumitas secured a late try-bonus point to pip defending champions England.

England looked set to join the pool winners in the semi-finals on a dramatic final day of pool action on Wednesday after a hat-trick from captain Kepueli Tuipulotu secured a 36-33 win over Australia and then France ran amok against Argentina to lead 38-7 at half-time.

However, Argentina emerged for the second half with a simple target – score three tries for a bonus point to secure a first semi-final since they hosted the tournament in 2019 with 11 points to England’s 10. Two came before the hour mark but it was only in the 73rd minute that replacement hooker Jerónimo Otano dotted down the crucial try in what would be a 52-26 win for France.

France and New Zealand, with nine titles between them, will meet in the first semi-final at 18:00 local time in Viadana with South Africa against Argentina following at 20:30. The fifth place semi-final between England and Wales will open proceedings at the Stadio Luigi Zaffanella at 15:30.

The climax of the pool stage doubled as Keep Rugby Clean Day at the U20 Championship with players and tournament officials in Calvisano and Verona wearing distinctive t-shirts in support of World Rugby’s anti-doping education and awareness programme.

Despite already being assured of top spot there was no let-up from South Africa as they continued to stake their claim for a first U20 Championship title since 2012, the Junior Springboks running out emphatic 73-14 winners in the opening game of the day in Calvisano.



They scored 11 tries, just as they had done in putting 73 points on Australia in round one, with Jaco Williams and Caeno Everson both grabbing a brace. Williams’ second try in the 16th minute secured the bonus point for a South Africa team that are scoring tries for fun.

Australia crossed for three tries in the final 16 minutes against England but ultimately came up just short of a first win in the tournament after a late penalty for the defending champions and will now face Pool C runners-up Italy in the fifth place semi-final at 20:30 local time in Verona after the hosts snatched a dramatic 19-19 draw with Georgia with the clock five minutes into the red.

Georgia, who lost captain Andro Dvali to a 12th-minute red card and at one point played with only 12 players in the second half, took the lead for the first time in the 79th minute. However, they played on seeking a fourth try that would have lifted them into the fifth to eighth bracket for the first time and ultimately paid the price, Edoardo Todaro converting his own runaway try to the delight of the Calvisano crowd.

England will face Wales in the other fifth place semi-final after the Welsh ran out 35-25 winners over Spain, who now meet Georgia in the first of the ninth place semi-finals at 15:30 local time in Verona. The other pits Ireland, who had gone into the day eyeing top spot in Pool C before an emphatic 69-22 loss to New Zealand and Italy’s last-gasp draw left them in third place, against Scotland at 18:00.

Ireland had enjoyed a dream start with two tries in the first seven minutes, but New Zealand clicked into gear and four tries in an impressive 12-minute spell not only wrapped up the bonus point but also a 31-15 half-time lead. New Zealand had the half century up within eight minutes of the restart to seal a victory that takes them a step closer to securing a first title since 2017.

