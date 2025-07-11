The Malaysian Football League (MFL) have announced amendments to the number of foreign quota allowed for the Malaysia League 2025/26 season.

The number of foreign players allowed on the field hae been reduced to six, instead of seven as previously announced.

This decision was made following the 14th Board of Directors (BOD) Meeting for the 2021-2025 session.

MFL stated that based on the new ruling, the foreign player quota on the field will be 6+3 (reserves) with a composition of 4 Open + 1 Asia + 1 ASEAN, compared to the previous 7+2 (reserves) with a composition of 4 Open + 1 Asia + 2 ASEAN.

The decision to reduce one foreign player on the field is aimed at giving a better balance between local and foreign players in the starting eleven on match days.

However, the total number of foreign players allowed to be registered per team remains at 15 players.

