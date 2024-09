The semifinals of the Malaysia Futsal Cup (MFC) 2024 have been set with KL City FC set to take on Johor Darul Ta’zim while Pahang Rangers FC will be up against Selangor FC.The first leg semifinals will be played either on 21 September 2024 or 22 September 2024 while the second leg will be held either on 28 September 2024 or 29 September 2024.In the quarterfinals, KL City FC overcame Shah Alam City FC 8-7 while JDT thumped Sabah 11-5 on aggregate.Pahang Rangers were 9-6 aggregate winners over Kedah FC as Selangor beat Gombak TOT United FC 12-6. #AFF

