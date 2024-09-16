Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin scored an upset win over top seed Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping to capture the Mixed Doubles crown at the Hong Open 2024 which ended yesterday at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

In an all-China final, second-seeded Zhen Bang-Ya Xin kept a close game to outplay Yan Zhe-Dong Ping 21-17, 21-19 for their fourth BWF World Tour title this year.

It was Zhen Bang-Ya Xin’s second Super500 crown after the Australian Open in June, after winning the Indonesia Open (Super1000) and then the Japan Open (Super750 in August).

China also took a second crown at the Hong Kong Open 2024 when Han Yue won the Women’s Singles after beating Putri Kusuma Wardani from Indonesia.

The world No. 7 and seeded tournament’s third seed, Han Yue faced little problem in beating the unheralded Putri Kusuma 21-18, 21-7 in 35 minutes.

Indonesia were also denied in the final of the Men’s Doubles when Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani conceded to Korea’s Kang Min-hyuk-Seo Seung-jae.

Kang Min-hyuk-Seo Seung-jae – the current world No. 5 – made up for their loss in the final of the Korea Open when they lost to Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana to pick up their second BWF World Tour title.

The India Open winners overcame Sabar Karyaman-Moh Reza 21-13, 21-17 in 38 minutes.

In the meantime, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah from Malaysia crushed world No. 3 Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning to take the Women’s Doubles crown.

The world No. 8 pair beat Sheng Shu-Tan Ning 21-14, 21-14 for only their third BWF World Tour title.

On the other hand, Olympic champion and world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen won the Men’s Singles after beating China’s Lei Lan Xi, 21-9, 21-12 in the final.

It was Axelsen’s second BWF World Tour crown after winning the Malaysia Masters earlier in the year.

HONG KONG OPEN 2024

ALL FINALS

RESULTS



WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS) bt Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning (CHN) 21-14 and 21-14

MEN’S DOUBLES: Kang Min-hyuk-Seo Seung-jae (KOR) bt Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani (IDN) 21-13, 21-17

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Han Yue (CHN) bt Putri Kusuma Wardani (IDN) 21-18, 21-7

MIXED DOUBLES: Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin (CHN) bt Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping (CHN) 21-17, 21-19

MEN’S SINGLES: Viktor Axelsen (DEN) bt Lei Lan Xi (CHN) 21-9, 21-12

