The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns for the double-header season finale in London on 20-21 July 2024, with seven drivers still in contention for the title.

Nick Cassidy’s lead has narrowed after two non-point finishes in Portland, bringing teammate Mitch Evans and rivals Pascal Wehrlein and António Félix da Costa into close contention as the championship heads to London.

Jaguar TCS Racing leads the Teams’ Championship with 322 points, but TAG Heuer Porsche is close behind with 289 points, adding to the intensity of the final showdown held at the unique, indoor-outdoor ExCeL London track.

Off-track entertainment includes live performances from Craig David and Ella Henderson, as well as the Allianz Fan Village complete with gaming arenas, local street artists and food vendors.

After a thrilling tenth season of the all-electric single-seater series, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to London for the double-header season finale. With seven drivers still in contention for the title, this final showdown will crown the ultimate champion in the intensely competitive ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

As the Championship headed to Portland for Rounds 13 and 14, current Drivers’ Championship leader, Jaguar TCS Racing’s Nick Cassidy had a mathematical chance of securing the title. However, two non-point finishes tightened the race, bringing his rivals closer than ever.

After Cassidy’s teammate Mitch Evans secured third place in Round 14 and Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche maintained fourth despite damage, only 12 points now separate them from the leading Cassidy. Wehrlein’s teammate António Félix da Costa’s three consecutive wins also put him in contention, as the top-two teams head to London for the double-header finale.

The current top-seven drivers in the Championship standings are as follows, all still in with a chance to win:

Nick Cassidy Jaguar TCS Racing 167 points Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing 155 points Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 155 points António Félix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 134 points Oliver Rowland Nissan Formula E 131 points Jean-Éric Vergne DS PENSKE 129 points Jake Dennis Andretti Formula E 122 points

Beyond the Drivers’ title, the Teams’ Championship is also at stake. Jaguar TCS Racing leads with 322 points, but TAG Heuer Porsche is closing in with 289 points. These teams are also crucial in the inaugural race for the Manufacturers’ Trophy, where Porsche leads with 407 points, followed closely by Jaguar with 388.

In 2023, Formula E made its third appearance at the ExCeL London, following previous UK E-Prix events at Battersea Park in 2015 and 2016. A sold-out crowd witnessed home hero Jake Dennis clinch the World Championship title in spectacular fashion, winning a three-lap sprint to the finish after a Safety Car. This was both Andretti’s and Dennis’ first World Championship title in Formula E.

The 2024 London E-Prix holds significant weight following last year’s dramatic conclusion, as Jake Dennis secured the Drivers’ World Championship in the penultimate race on 213 points, leaving Mitch Evans in second with 176 points, unable to challenge Dennis in the final round of the season. This weekend, Evans will be determined to redeem himself, sitting second in the championship standings once again, this time, behind his teammate, Nick Cassidy. Both drivers will be vying for the title they narrowly missed last year, aiming to bring glory to Jaguar TCS Racing on home soil.

Rounds 15 and 16 of the 2024 Hankook London E-Prix start at 17:00 local time on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July.

THE INDOOR-OUTDOOR CHALLENGE OF THE EXCEL LONDON CIRCUIT

The London ExCeL Circuit offers a unique challenge with its blend of indoor and outdoor sections. The track begins indoors on a silky-smooth surface, providing excellent grip for the drivers. After navigating a quick succession of corners, the pack heads outside, immediately encountering a strip of slippery metal before transitioning to the highly abrasive asphalt surrounding the exhibition centre.

The outdoor section of the circuit features a flowing set of chicanes, perfect for passing opportunities. Following the chicanes, drivers face a quick run down to a twisty set of curves before heading back up into the main hall to complete the lap.

This transition from indoors to outdoors introduces changes in surface and elevation, as well as a shift in lighting, making it a challenging yet thrilling experience for the drivers.

The track layout remains unchanged from 2023, retaining its 2.08km length and 20 turns. The ATTACK MODE activation area is strategically placed on the outside of Turn 16, adding another layer of excitement and strategy to the race.

The London ExCeL Circuit is a testament to the unique and dynamic nature of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and the perfect setting to see the Championship go down the wire.

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS

The GEN3 era nears its final showdown. The competition has been fierce, with eight different race winners so far this season. 14 drivers have climbed the podium, and seven different teams are currently represented in the top 10 of the Drivers’ standings.

As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gears up for its final two rounds, the current driver standings are as follows: Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing leads the pack, followed closest by teammate Mitch Evans. The pair will be looking for redemption following last year’s season finale, where they both finished with only two points between them as well as being the closest competitors for Jake Dennis’ title.

Jaguar’s closest rivals Pascal Wehrlein sits in third, with teammate António Félix da Costa closely behind for TAG Heuer Porsche. Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, DS PENSKE’s Jean-Éric Vergne and last year’s defending champion Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E Team) round out the top seven.

Tokyo E-Prix winner Maximillian Günther of Maserati MSG Racing sits in eighth, followed by Robin Frijns of Envision Racing following his double-podium results in Portland. The other DS PENSKE machine of Stoffel Vandoorne completes the top ten.

OFF-TRACK ENTERTAINMENT

In addition to all the action on the track, Formula E fans can get ready for an unforgettable day in the Allianz Fan Village.

Visitors can dive into the excitement of the gaming arena and Bikerama, and grab plenty of photos with local street artists. Food and drinks will be available from a variety of cuisines, while the youngest fans will have a blast at the Kid’s Zone with face painting, giant bubbles and more.

The weekend also promises live music performances throughout, including Ella Henderson on Saturday and Craig David on Sunday.

Limited tickets are still available for Londoners who don’t want to miss out on the action: https://fiaformulae.com/

EVENTS GO GREEN IN LONDON

In the days leading up to the Hankook London E-Prix, a series of engaging events are set to build momentum and excitement for the weekend’s grand finale.

Bloomberg HQ: Insights from Formula E’s CEO

Kicking off the series of events, Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, will speak at Bloomberg HQ on Thursday 18 July. This appearance underscores Formula E’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the realm of electric racing. Dodds will share his insights on the future of electric motorsport and its role in promoting green technology and practices.

Google Cloud Hackathon: Innovate at the Speed of AI

Taking place this Friday 19 July from 0800-1945, Formula E and Technology Partner Google Cloud will be running a unique event at ExCeL London, bringing together nearly 1,200 people for bespoke challenges centred around next-generation AI technology. The day-long event with allow participants to:

Tackle Diverse Challenges: Utilise Google Cloud’s cutting-edge AI tools – Vertex AI & Gemini 1.5 Flash to solve critical challenges.

Utilise Google Cloud’s cutting-edge AI tools – Vertex AI & Gemini 1.5 Flash to solve critical challenges. Connect & Collaborate: Team up, test your skills, and build something awesome together.

Team up, test your skills, and build something awesome together. Gain Expert Insights: Learn from Formula E and Google Cloud innovators through lightning talks and interactive sessions.

Learn from Formula E and Google Cloud innovators through lightning talks and interactive sessions. Experience the race up-close: With a Pitlane walk and Grandstand Practice viewing

More information on the event can be found here.

Change. Accelerated. Live: Learn, Network, Experience

This Friday, Formula E will for the first time open its doors and invite the general public to attend its industry-leading thought leadership event, Change. Accelerated. Live., presented by PIF, as part of its E360 partnership in helping bring together leading minds on multiple frontiers of sustainability and transport evolution.

The day-long event will take place in the EMOTION CLUB – the all-electric series’ premium VIP hospitality space – on the eve of the double-header finale of Season 10, held in ExCeL London on 20 and 21 July.

With speakers from PIF, Google Cloud, Liberty Global and Aggreko as well as McKinsey & Company, E1 Series, Extreme E and Frost & Sullivan amongst others, it brings together experts from across motorsport, sustainability, finance, technology, media and entertainment.

The unique event offers attendees an insight into some of the most important issues faced by society including the future of mobility, smart city development, diversity in the workplace, pioneering partnerships and AI’s role in revolutionising transport.

Attendees will be able to experience the full hospitality space of the EMOTION CLUB including a premium lunch, as well as take part in a tour of the pitlane and garages; watch the cars on track for First Practice 1 from a dedicated grandstand; and enjoy a networking reception where 1-1 meetings can also be arranged between attendees to complete the day’s agenda. More information can be found here.

SCHEDULE: WHERE, WHEN AND HOW TO WATCH OR STREAM THE 2024 HANKOOK LONDON E-PRIX

The 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix gets underway on Friday 19 July with free practice 1 at 17:00 local time.

Then it’s straight into the first race day of the double-header on Saturday 20 July as free practice 2 kicks off the day at 10:00 local, followed by qualifying at 12:20 local, with lights out on Round 15 at 17:00 local/16:00 UTC.

For Round 16, the same schedule applies: free practice 3 starts at 10:00 on Sunday 21 July, followed by qualifying at 12:20 local time and the race at 17:00 local/16:00 UTC.

