A 6-2 win over Police Tero at the Chang Arena on the weekend gave Buriram United their seventh win in a row as the northeastern side stayed top of the 2023/24 Revo Thai League 1.

The defending champions made sure of the full points at home with Brazilian striker Bissoli firing in four goals (21st, 41st, 47th and 68th minute) as Kenneth Dougall (16th) and Supachai Jaided (45th+1) added the others.

Police Tero’s goals were scored by Nattawut Munsuwan (45th+2) and Ekkachai Samre (75th).

The win gave Buriram United 42 points from 19 matches played – just three points ahead of second-placed Port MTI FC, who this week overcame Trat FC at home at the PAT Stadium.

Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom scored the only goal of the game early in the 19th minute for Port’s comeback win after their draw against Prachuap FC the previous week.

FULLTIME RESULTS

Chonburi 3-1 Sukhothai

Pathum United 2-2 Bangkok United

Ratchaburi 1-0 Uthai Thani

Chiangrai United 0-2 Lamphun Warrior

Port MTI FC 1-0 Trat FC

Prachuap 1-0 Khonkaen United

Buriram 6-2 Police Tero

Nakhon Pathom 2-2 Muang Thong United

