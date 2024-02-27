In the first partnership of its kind, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), has joined with AlphaTauri, welcoming them as their official clothing partner.

Over this significant three-year partnership, AlphaTauri will equip all FIA staff with clothing and accessories, redefining how style and convenience intertwine with the world of motorsport. AlphaTauri will also be the official partner of the prestigious FIA Prize Giving Ceremony. This strategic collaboration aligns two organizations that are deeply committed to innovation.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “The FIA has always been a pioneer in leveraging technology and innovation to enhance the world of motorsport. Our staff work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the safety and success of motorsport events worldwide. This partnership with AlphaTauri enables us to bring comfort and style to our FIA clothing range. AlphaTauri’s innovative approach and dedication to fashion make them the perfect partner.”

Ahmet Mercan, CEO of AlphaTauri, said: “Becoming the official clothing partner of the FIA is a fantastic opportunity for AlphaTauri to continue showcasing how innovation and technology can be seamlessly integrated into fashion. This partnership is a significant step and we are proud to equip the FIA staff with our products that not only reflect our commitment to style but also our dedication to enhancing convenience through our designs.”

The partnership between FIA and AlphaTauri represents a fusion of automotive technology, high fashion, and the pursuit of excellence. It will transform the way FIA staff experience their roles while ensuring they maintain a distinctive and stylish presence.

