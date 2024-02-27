In line with the Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 and following on from the decision taken by the FIFA Council in December 2022,

FIFA will implement the pilot phase of the FIFA Series during the upcoming Men’s International Match Calendar window in March 2024.

The FIFA Series will see world football’s governing body support its member associations in organising international friendly matches comprising four national teams from different confederations in a single host country.

The initiative will provide member associations with a more regular opportunity to face national teams from other continents, which will serve to unlock technical development opportunities previously unavailable to many of them.

The FIFA Series will also provide the participating member associations with their own additional commercial opportunities and exposure.

Ahead of the full roll-out in March 2026, the pilot project will run from 18 to 26 March 2024. The forthcoming edition of the FIFA Series will feature national teams from all six confederations, and future instalments are planned during every March international match window of even years.

“The FIFA Series is a really positive step forward for national-team football at the global level,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Our member associations have been telling us for a long time now of their desire to test themselves against their counterparts from all around the world, and now they can do so within the current Men’s International Match Calendar. More meaningful matches will enable far more valuable footballing interaction for players, teams and fans, and will make a concrete contribution to the development of the game.”

The FIFA Series pilot phase in March 2024 will involve the following teams:

FIFA Series: Algeria

Algeria (CAF)

Andorra (UEFA)

Bolivia (CONMEBOL)

South Africa (CAF)

FIFA Series: Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan (UEFA)

Bulgaria (UEFA)

Mongolia (AFC)

Tanzania (CAF)

FIFA Series: Saudi Arabia A

Cabo Verde (CAF)

Cambodia (AFC)

Equatorial Guinea (CAF)

Guyana (Concacaf)

FIFA Series: Saudi Arabia B

Bermuda (Concacaf)

Brunei Darussalam (AFC)

Guinea (CAF)

Vanuatu (OFC)

FIFA Series: Sri Lanka

Bhutan (AFC)

Central African Republic (CAF)

Papua New Guinea (OFC)

Sri Lanka (AFC)

www.fifa.com

#AFF

#FIFA

Like this: Like Loading...