Auni Fatihin Azuan reaped the just rewards she sowed when her determination to win saw her reeling in the Girls’ Under-15 Singles title in the qualifying Round Three of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025.

The 15-year-old consistent performer in the Girls’ Doubles, alongside Low Zi Yu, has qualified for the Grand Finals of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships for the last three years.

But this year, the 15-year-old from SMK Kangkar Pulai in Johor Baru was aiming to get a spot in the Grand Finals through the Girls’ U15 Singles instead.

“I was focussed on winning the Singles crown and I worked hard for the past several weeks,” said Auni Fatihin, who won the Girls’ Under-16 Doubles title at the recent Finals of the Junior Elite Tour (JET) with Zi Yu.

“I’m just happy to reach my target.”

Last year, Auni Fatihin was denied by Teoh Sue Mei in the semifinals of the Girls’ U15 Singles.

But this year, Auni Fatihin made sure of the title after beating Chen Siew Siew (SMK Tan Sri Mohamad Rahmat) 21-14, 21-19 in the final.

