The car – shared by last year’s Le Mans winners Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina – was a contender for victory throughout the race, but the overnight safety car intervention dealt a blow to its prospects and the car ultimately took the chequered flag fourth, just over a second shy of the sister #51 Ferrari, which claimed the final podium position.

However, post-race scrutineering determined that the car’s rear wing support was “not in compliance with the deflection test indicated in Article 3.8.7 of the 2025 LMH Technical Regulations and the homologation form for Car #50”.

The Stewards’ decision no. 225 highlighted the following irregularities:

“Missing Components on Rear Wing Support: Four bolts were found to be missing from the rear wing support, as per the car’s homologation form. The Team Manager confirmed and accepted the non-compliance with the homologation specifications.



“Rear Wing Deflection: A rear wing deflection of 52mm was recorded during the post-race test, whereas Article 3.8.7 of the LMH Technical Regulations sets the maximum permissible deflection at 15mm. The Team Manager accepted the result and confirmed that the test procedure carried out by the scrutineers was correct. The Competitor did not dispute the measurement.”

The #50 car was duly disqualified from the final race results, elevating the pole-sitting #12 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R to fourth and the #7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR010 Hybrid to fifth. The stewards’ decision does not affect the other two Ferrari Hypercars, which finished first (#83) and third (#51). – www.fia.com

