Singapore advanced to the semi-finals of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 on Friday as Ilhan Fandi’s 66th-minute goal at Jalan Besar Stadium earned Gavin Lee’s side a 1-1 draw with Indonesia to secure a second-place finish behind Vietnam in Group A.

Ragnar Oratmangoen had given the Indonesians, who needed to win to progress to the last four, the lead in the 47th minute but Ilhan levelled 19 minutes later to provide the Singaporeans with the point required to advance to the next phase.

Singapore will host the winners of Group B in the first leg of the semi-finals on August 15 as the country attempts to lift the regional title for a fifth time while Indonesia’s wait for their first ASEAN crown goes on for another two years at least.

Mitch Baker had been denied a second-minute opener for the visitors by Shah Shahiran’s perfectly-timed sliding block several yards from goal with keeper Izwan Mahbud stranded as John Herdman’s side pushed for an early breakthrough.

But Singapore steadied themselves, frustrating their visitors in midfield as Indonesia were unable to dictate the tempo.

By the 24th minute the home side were forcing Cahya Supriadi into action, Song Ui-young meeting Lionel Tan’s low curling cross from the right with a first-time strike that was pushed to safety by the goalkeeper. Soon after Glenn Kweh shot high and wide.

Izwan was at full-stretch to keep out Baker’s 29th minute header and Cahya saved Ilhan’s improvised effort moments later before Thom Haye’s free kick from more than 30 yards out narrowly cleared the Singapore crossbar.

Two minutes into the second half, the Indonesians went in front. Haye hesitated on the edge of the area before lifting his pass into the path of Dony Pamungkas on the left, and his cutback was slotted past Izwan at the second attempt by Oratmangoen.

Singapore’s challenge looked to be crumbling when referee Mohammed Khalfan Salim Al Mani issued Song Ui-young with a second yellow card for a foul on Ivar Jenner in the 58th minute, only for the official to rescind the booking after a review of the pitch-side monitor.

That buoyed the home side and seven minutes later, Ilhan levelled. A lofted ball into the penalty area caused panic between Rizky Ridho and Cahya with the ball eventually ending at the feet of Ilhan, who poked his first-time effort into the empty net.

Rizky Pratama hit the side netting with Indonesia pushing for the winner but Singapore held on to pick the point required to progress to the semi-finals.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Jacob Mahler (#18), Singapore

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