The Singapore Men’s National Football Team will return to international action in March, facing European opposition – the Faroe islands – in a preparation game in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before their final match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 qualifiers against Bangladesh at the National Stadium.

Centralised training for the Lions will begin on Wednesday, 18 March 2026 with foreign-based players linking up with the rest of the team in Dubai for a training camp when the FIFA window opens on 23 March.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...