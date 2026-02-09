The highly-anticipated PKNS Selangor Masters tees off this week with a strong international field competing for a US$175,000 purse at Seri Selangor Golf Club.

Starting Wednesday, the season-opening event of the 2026 Asian Development Tour (ADT) will feature 144 golfers from more than 30 countries take on the tight and challenging fairways of Seri Selangor. The field comprises 80 players from the ADT, 40 from the domestic Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Tour, and 24 invitees.

The top 10 players on the final 2026 ADT Order of Merit will earn coveted Asian Tour cards for the following season.

Defending champion Tawit Polthai of Thailand returns to face a field of established players and rising talents. These include England’s Sam Broadhurst, Korea’s Minhyeok Yang, and the Filipino duo of Carl Jano Corpus and Aidric Chan. Asian Tour stalwarts Mardan Mamat of Singapore, Bangladeshi Siddikur Rahman, and Filipino Angelo Que, the 2010 Selangor Masters champion – add considerable star power to the event.

The Malaysian challenge is spearheaded by home favourites such as Seri Selangor ambassador Marcus Lim, Ervin Chang, and 2022 champion Shahriffuddin Ariffin.

In line with the Selangor state government’s focus on golf development, several spots are allocated for promising amateur talents. Notable among them are Japan’s Koshin Nagasaki, last week’s boys’ individual winner at the Selangor International Junior Golf Championship, and Malaysian Aiden John Tai, who was the leading local player at that event. The field also includes Daichi Hayashi, the Malaysia-based Japanese talent who won the 2025 Selangor Junior Masters.

The tournament will also feature the top three finishers from January’s 36-hole qualifying tournament: veteran professional M. Sasidaran, and amateurs Farez Azihan and Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid.

This is the 13th staging of the PKNS Selangor Masters, which is promoted by PKNS Golf Management Services, a subsidiary of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS). PKNS has been the title sponsor since 2022.

First staged as a local event in 2007, the Selangor Masters joined the Asian Tour the following year, when Malaysia’s Ben Leong – who is also playing this week – triumphed at Seri Selangor. The tournament remained on the Asian Tour schedule until 2014 before returning as an ADT event in 2022, when Shahriffuddin became its second Malaysian winner. Seri Selangor has hosted every edition except those in 2011 and 2012, which were held at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club.

TOURNAMENT FACT FILE

Host Venue: Seri Selangor Golf Club

Schedule:

Monday, 9 February: Official Practice

Tuesday, 10 February: Official Practice

Wednesday, 11 February: Round 1

Thursday, 12 February: Round 2

Friday, 13 February: Round 3

Saturday, 14 February: Round 4 / Prize Presentation

Sunday, 15 February: Pro-Am Competition

Format: Stroke play over four rounds, with cut after 36 holes to leading 50 players plus ties.

Official Prize Money:

Total: USD175,000

Winner: USD30,625

Runner-Up: USD20,125

Third Place: USD12,250

Fourth Place: USD9,800

Fifth Place: USD7,700

Note: Prize money will be awarded to all professionals who make the halfway cut.

Bonus for leading Malaysian professional: RM10,000

Defending Champion: Tawit Polthai (THA)

Field: Total – 144 (Asian Development Tour – 80 / Professional Golf of Malaysia – 40 / Invitations – 24)

