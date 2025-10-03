A narrow 1-0 win over Phong Phu Ha Nam has moved Ho Chi Minh City I to the top of the National Women’s Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup 2025.

At the Thanh Tri Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City I scored a late winner through K’Thua in the 88th minute for them to take the full three points and their place at the top of the standings.

The win gave Ho Chi Minh City I, 16 points from seven matches played – two more points over second-placed Than Koang San VN and Hanoi, who is third.

Hanoi had to be content with the 1-0 loss at the hands of Thai Nguyen T&T, where after an exhilarating first half smashed in the winner in the 58th minute.

Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy latched on to the cross from My Anh for Thai Nguyen T&T to take the lead and eventually the game.

In the other match, Vietnam Minerals and Coal (Than KSVN) were in full control as they walked away 4-0 winners over Ho Chi Minh City II.

Pham Thi Nham gave Than KSVN the lead after 20 minutes as Nguyen Thi Van then doubled the advantage in the 34th minute.

Nguyen Thi Thuy Hang then made it 3-0 a minute later as Than KSVN ended the first half 4-0, off an effort from Nguyen Thi Hai Yen in the 37th minute.

