NATIONAL cyclist Siti Nur Adibah bagged the first gold medal in the 20th edition of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA), and Johor’s first as well today.

Siti, who turned 23 recently, clocked 44 minutes 25.801 seconds in the individual time trial event to win the gold medal against a field of 10 other competitors at Bandar Sri Sendayan, Seremban.

Perak’s Ngo Chi Hui won silver (0:44:52.607) while Siti Nur Alia Mansor of Terengganu took bronze (0:46:25.155)

It will no doubt be the most memorable outing for Siti Nur Adibah who hails from Tangkak, Johor as the Games will be her last. due to the age limitations ruling.

“I have been trying to win a gold medal for the last eight years and today I struck gold at last. I am excited to have realized my dream. Dreams should not be merely dreams but realized. I did it at my last shot,” said Siti who had a fairly good outing in previous Games.

“Wind conditions were strong, and we faced challenging uphill tracks on certain stretches. I was determined to finish this race under the scorching heat with a gold medal knowing that it will be my last outing,” she added.

“I will compete in seven more events in the next few days but my favorites are the individuals and team events,” she said, adding that she has set a target of two or three more gold medals in the Games.

Siti Nur Adibah, who bagged a silver medal at the Hanoi Sea Games in May this year, and overall champions in the Tour of Thailand, says she is now focused on winning the individual and team 113.8Km road race on Friday.

