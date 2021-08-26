Siti Nurshuhaini and Tan Zhing Yi, both unbeaten in their Internal Junior Ranking group stage matches to date, have done enough to secure their places in the play-offs next week.

Despite having one more game to go tomorrow, Siti and Zhing Yi have already qualified after winning four matches each in Group A. They will face off tomorrow to determine the winner of the group.

In this morning’s tie, Zhing Yi was forced to work overtime before getting past Ong Xin Yee 21-15, 2-21, 22-20.

“In the first set, she followed my pace but in the second, I made many errors and could not get the points. I grabbed the early lead in the decider but she recovered and moved past me. Towards the end, she showed signs of fatigue and that paved the way for me to win,” Zhing Yi said.

“Winning or losing tomorrow is not the issue. What’s really important is for me to produce my best and enjoy the game in the process,” she added.

Siti Nurshuhaini went on to seal her fourth victory in this tournament when she defeated Chan Wen Tse 21-12, 21-17 today.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Siti Zulaikha Muhd Azmi stretched her unbeaten run to four matches. She defeated Adyna Anuar 21-15, 21-18 dan will conclude her group fixtures tomorrow against Lai Ting Cen.

In Group C of the girls’ singles, Tang Zhing Hui dan Chong Jie Yu are in the leading positions.

The battle in the boys’ singles competition will go down to the wire tomorrow with three players, Justin Hoh, Eogene Eon and Ong Zhen Yi all battling for the precious two slots to the Playoffs next week.

Justin kept his hopes on track when he delivered a convincing performance today, beating Muhd Fazriq Mohd Razif 21-14, 21-16 while Eogene was pushed to the edge before getting past Zhen Yi 22-20, 18-21, 21-14.

“He (Zhen Yi) is a good player with amazing skills, but today my game at the net was better. I am confident and pleased with my form and will produce my best tomorrow,” said Eogene who has to defeat Chua Kim Sheng tomorrow to assure his spot in the playoffs.

Like Eogene, Justin also needs to emerge victorious against V. Poopathy to book his place in the playoffs.

Jan Jireh Lee leads the standings after winning his fifth Group B match today. Jireh Lee swept past Lok Hong Quan 21-11, 21-12. However, he has to await the outcome of the matches involving Anson Cheong dan Rex Hooi Shao Herng tomorrow.

“Compared to the previous tournament, I can see a lot of improvement has taken place. I’m pleased that I am able to compete against the senior players like Rex, Dylan Ooi dan Adam Shaz,” said Jireh Lee.

RESULTS (morning session)

Boys Singles

Group A

Justin Hoh bt Muhammad Fazriq 21-14, 21-16

Eogene Ewe Eon bt Ong Zhen Yi 22-20, 18-21, 21-14

Chia Jeng Hon bt Chua Kim Sheng 21-16, 21-17

Group B

Rex Hooi Shao Herng bt Dylan Ooi 21-19, 14-21, 21-16

Jan Jireh Lee bt Lok Hong Quan 21-11, 21-12

Muhammad Adam Shaz bt Low Han Chen 18-21, 21-17, 21-10

Girls Singles

Group A

Tan Zhing Yi bt Ong Xin Yee 21-15, 2-21, 22-20

Siti Nurshuhaini bt Chan Wen Tse 21-12, 21-17

Loh Zhi Wei bt Joanne Ng May Yin 21-19, 19-21, 21-17

Group B

Oo Shan Zi bt Lai Ting Cen 21-10, 21-17

Carmen Ting bt Lim Yi Wei 23-21, 21-18

Siti Zulaikha bt Adiyna Anuar 21-15, 21-18

Group C

Tan Zhing Hui bt Christine Lam 21-13, 21-15

Chong Jie Yu bt Noraqilah Maisarah 21-10, 21-17

Ng Wen Xi bt Yeap Phoi Lin 21-17, 21-11

