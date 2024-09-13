Golf fans are in for a treat at the 2024 SJM Macao Open, where 2023 Open Champion Brian Harman will be making his debut in the famous event. Held during a momentous year that marks the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, this year’s event will see the world No. 19 go head-to-head with defending champion Min Woo Lee from Australia alongside a stellar line-up of Asian Tour stars. Among those competing at the Macau Golf & Country Club from 10 to 13 October 2024 are USA’s John Catlin, Ben Campbell from New Zealand, Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho and many others.Harman’s career to date includes three PGA Tour wins, most notably his dominant victory at last year’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he won by six strokes to claim his first Major championship. As only the third left-handed Open champion, Harman took control of the championship in the second round, carding a 65, and maintained a five-shot lead going into the final day before coasting to victory.Harman shared his excitement about competing in Macao: “I’m thrilled to be part of the SJM Macao Open this year. I’m excited about the challenge of competing against some of the top stars on the Asian Tour. I’ve heard good things about the course, and I’m eager to give the fans in Macao a great show.”Another strong contender in the field is Catlin, who currently sits atop the Asian Tour Order of Merit (OOM). Catlin, who will be aiming for his second win in Macao this year, has been a dominant force on the Asian Tour, securing back-to-back titles at the International Series Macau and Saudi Open presented by PIF, along with two other top-10 finishes. Following his historic victory in Macao earlier this year, where he recorded an 11-under-par 59 in the third round, Catlin is determined to replicate his success when he returns to the same venue in October.Anticipating his return to Macao, Catlin said: “I’m looking forward to being back in Macao. I really enjoyed my time in the region, and it’s a special place for me. The Macau Golf & Country Club’s course suits my game well. I’m looking forward to competing in the SJM Macao Open and hopefully adding another win to my season.”Campbell, who claimed a remarkable victory over Catlin in the International Series Morocco, is another top player who will feature at the SJM Macao Open. Campbell seized victory in Morocco after a sensational finish where he holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th to win on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off, having been three shots behind Catlin with two holes to play. This marked Campbell’s second win on the Asian Tour, following his dramatic victory at the Hong Kong Open in 2023, where he nailed a 15-foot birdie on the final hole to edge out 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith from Australia and Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai.One of the stars of the Greater Bay Area – Kho – will also compete in the upcoming SJM Macao Open. Kho made history last year when he became the first player from Hong Kong to win on the Asian Tour at the 2023 World City Championship. Building on his stellar breakout campaign, Kho continued to set records by capturing Hong Kong’s first-ever medals in golf at the Asian Games, winning both the individual gold and team bronze medals at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.As he prepares to compete in Macao, Kho is eager to build on his regional success and deliver another strong showing. Kho expressed: “I always enjoy competing in the Greater Bay Area, where I feel the strong support from the fans. I look forward to bringing my best game to the SJM Macao Open and hopefully capture another win.”A South Korean star hoping to climb up the Asian Tour OOM with a second win of the season is Hongtaek Kim, who currently ranks 7th. Kim captured the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in May, his first victory on the Asian Tour. Also looking to rise up the Asian Tour OOM rankings is Jeunghun Wang, who is eyeing his first Asian Tour title after a solid second-place finish at this year’s Malaysian Open.Thai stars Poom Saksansin and Phachara, who finished second and third respectively in last year’s SJM Macao Open, will be eager to improve their performances this year. Poom, who captured his first Asian Tour title in five years last year at the Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei, pushed last year’s champion Lee to the limit and hopes for another strong showing.Poom expressed his determination: “Last year’s finish motivated me to return stronger. The competition is always strong at the SJM Macao Open, but I believe I have what it takes to go one step further and win the title this year.”Other Thai stars who will compete in this year’s SJM Macao Open include Asian Tour champions Nitithorn Thippong, alongside Sadom Kaewkanjana, David Boriboonsub, and Suteepat Prateeptienchai.

Fans are encouraged to register early for free tickets to catch the SJM Macao Open live, where each person can register for up to 10 tickets. For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit

.

Like this: Like Loading...