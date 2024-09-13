Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) leads the Championship standings with 129 points, holding a seven-point advantage over Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team). Both riders claimed victory at the previous round in Portimao. Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) solidifies her third place in the standings with two second-place finishes in Portugal. Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) remains fourth with 83 points, 14 points behind Sanchez but holds a comfortable margin over Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team).

As the Championship enters the second half of the season with three rounds (six races) remaining, the battle at the top intensifies. Herrera leads with four wins, two more than Carrasco. However, Carrasco’s consistent podium finishes keep her just seven points shy of the lead.

The WorldWCR series arrives at Cremona, where the grid first tested back in May. Only Maria Herrera and Emily Bondi(YART Zelos Black Knights Team) did not attend the May test, although both managed to test at the track before this round. During the May test, Carrasco posted the only lap time in the 1’41s range, finishing seven-tenths clear of her rivals. Ponziani also showed promising potential at her home track.

