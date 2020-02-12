SKN FC Kebumen remained unbeaten at the end of the first round of the Pro Futsal League 2020 where they have collected 24 points from eight matches played so far this season.

In the final rounds of matches at the Gedung Serbaguna Pemprov Sumatra Utara, KSN overcame Kancil BBK Pontianak 2-1 as Red Manguni blasted Bank Sumut 6-3.

Cosmo FC J Jakarta were held to a 4-4 draw by Bintang Timur Surabaya while IPC Pelindo II Jakarta thrashed Mutiara FC Surabaya 5-1.

Bintang Timur are on second with 16 points while Cosmo FC are third with 14 points.

Mutiara FC are currently at the bottom of the eight-team group with just three points.