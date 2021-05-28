Visakha FC romped to their biggest win in the 2021 Metfone Cambodian League when they smashed a hapless Electricite Du Cambodge (EDC) side 7-0 in a midweek clash.

For EDC, they could not have started the game on a worst note when defender Vannak Chin conceded an own goal just three minutes into the game.

From then on, it was a day to forget for EDC as Visakha then piled on the goals for their fourth win in six matches.

Interestingly enough, Ken Chansopheak (8th and 21st minute), Ajayi Opeyemi Korede (52nd and 65th) and Keo Sokpheng (83rd and 84th) were all on the double for Visakha’s big win.

The win saw Visakha staying fifth in the MCL as EDC remained 11th.

In the only other match that was played this week before the Cambodian national side assignment, defending champions Boeung Ket FC bounced back from defeat in their last match to beat basement side Soltilo Angkor FC 3-0.

Phearon Our gave Boeung Ket the best of start with the early strike after just two minutes as Marko Rajkovic (76th minute) and Sieng Chanthea (84th) then added further goals for the win.

The handsome victory did not improve Boeung Ket’s position much as they stayed ninth at the standings.

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

RESULTS

Electricite Du Cambodge 0-7 Visakha FC

Soltilo Angkor 0-3 Boeung Ket FC

