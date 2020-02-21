Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng started their title defence on the first matchday of the Metfone C-League 2020 on a smashing note last week when they smothered Soltilo Angkor FC 5-1 as former champions Phnom Penh Crown also picked up the full points.

Phnom Penh crown whitewashed EDC FC 3-0 as Visakha edged National Police Commissary FC 2-1.

Elsewhere, Asia Euro United beat Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC 1-0 while Angkor Tiger held Boeung Ket 1-1 and Bati Youth deadlocked 0-0 against Tiffy Army.

A total of 13 teams are playing in the Metfone C-League 2020.

The second matchday will be played tomorrow.