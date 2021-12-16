The SMBC Singapore Open will make a welcome return in 2022, and with an increased prize purse of US$1.25 million, up from the US$1 million previously on offer. The event will once again take place on the Serapong Course at the Sentosa Golf Club from 20 to 23 January.

After a hiatus in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore’s premier men’s championship will be the final event of the 2020/21 Asian Tour season. The tournament, jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organization, will decide who will be crowned The Asian Tour Order of Merit winner.

Said Ross Tan, President of the Singapore Golf Association: “The SMBC Singapore Open has always been a highlight on the local sporting calendar, and organisers have worked with the relevant authorities to create a truly unrivalled experience under the circumstances and in the safest possible manner. We look forward to welcoming the players back to Singapore and are confident of staging another successful edition of the SMBC Singapore Open.”

Lauded as the Best Golf Course on Tour in 2019, Andy Johnston – General Manager and Director of Agronomy, Sentosa Golf Club said: ““We are very excited to host and welcome the players back to Sentosa Island and Sentosa Golf Club again for the SMBC Singapore Open. Since we last hosted the tournament, we have made many improvements to The Serapong and we are very much looking forward to the players experiencing and enjoying the changes we have made.”

Public health and safety remain the highest priority during the event and organisers, SPORTFIVE, have been working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that all protocols will be followed .

All players and officials will adhere to strict protocols including pre-departure tests and tests on arrival. Working closely with both Sentosa Golf Club and Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore, SPORTFIVE will ensure the highest level of preparedness. All onsite personnel will also undergo all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all parties. It is unlikely there will be spectators allowed but limited hospitality is being planned. More details will be shared later.

Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Commissioner and CEO said: “We are very pleased that the SMBC Singapore Open will be returning in 2022. The tournament has always been popular among players and fans, and we are confident that event organisers and partners are working hard to put together a high-quality event that is safe for all involved.”

Isao Aoki, Chairman of the Japan Golf Tour Organization said: “The SMBC Singapore Open 2020 was the opening event of the 2020 Japan Golf Tour Organization. We are delighted to be starting our year in Singapore again in 2022 and resuming the Tour in style. We appreciate the tournament organisers’ efforts to ensure the safe return of professional golf to Singapore and look forward to watching some of the world’s top golfers in action at Sentosa Golf Club.”

Singapore’s flagship golf tournament has a storied history and has consistently attracted some of golf’s biggest names since its inaugural edition in 1961. Stars who have competed here most recently include then-world No. 1 Jordan Spieth in 2016, and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia ‒ who won the 2018 title. Updates on the players who will feature in the 2022 event will be shared soon.

The 2020 edition of the SMBC Singapore Open took place from January 16-19 on Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course. Matt Kuchar, the bronze medallist from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, pulled off a stunning comeback in the final round to win the tournament with an 18-under par total, turning the tables on gold medallist Justin Rose, who finished second, three shots back at 15-under par.

