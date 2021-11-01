Australia’s quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will continue in Australia next month, with the Socceroos finally and joyfully returning to home soil for an international fixture for the first time after two long years.

The Socceroos will take on Saudi Arabia at Western Sydney Stadium in Parramatta on 11 November 2021, some 763 days after the team’s last match in front of home fans against Nepal in Canberra in October 2019.

75% of Western Sydney Stadium in Parramatta will be on sale for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifier (approx. 22,500 seats), which will kick off at 8:05pm local time and be broadcast exclusively live and free across the nation via Australia’s ‘Home of Football’, Network 10.

Football Australia Chief Executive Officer, James Johnson, said the Socceroos’ match against Saudi Arabia on home soil had been made possible following months of discussion between Football Australia and the NSW Government, in collaboration with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/socceroos-set-sydney-homecoming-against-saudi-arabia

