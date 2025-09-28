Sophie de Goede wins World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in association with HSBC as Braxton Sorensen-McGee is named as Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year and John Mitchell is named World Rugby Coach of the Year.

Sophie de Goede was crowned World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in association with HSBC after helping guide Canada to the final of Rugby World Cup 2025 where they were beaten by the Red Roses at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The versatile second-row has been ever-present in a Canadian side that put in a masterclass all the way to their semi-final victory over the Black Ferns, before ultimately falling short at the final hurdle against a brilliant Red Roses team claiming their third title in history.

“It’s a real honour to receive the award,” De Goede said. “I don’t really have the words right now because I’m thinking about the loss.

“I’m proud of myself for sure, and it’s just been a real privilege to get back to playing with this team [after injury].”

On being lifted on her teammates’ shoulders after hearing of the award, De Goede said: “It just shows the unity and joy and love that the team has for each other.

“It’s just a privilege for me to get to play with these women and I look forward to continue doing that.”

England head coach John Mitchell was awarded Coach of the Year for his part in delivering that title, and such has been his influence that he is still yet to incur a defeat since arriving at his post two years ago.

“It’s not really so much about me,” he said after his side’s win. “I’m the old bugger that’s been going for 30 years. You get some and you don’t get some.

“I am so pleased that these girls have realised their potential. This has been a very good team for a long time, but I think they deserve to be termed a great side today. They’re a phenomenal group.”

Teenage sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee, meanwhile, was named Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year after a debut Rugby World Cup in which she was top scorer with 11 tries – two of which came as the Black Ferns beat France in the Bronze Final earlier in the day.

Despite being a second-row, De Goede ended Rugby World Cup 2025 as the third-highest points scorer, slotting 20 conversions and two penalties with the boot. The 26-year-old also scored three tries, including one which came in that barnstorming win against New Zealand in Bristol a week ago.

Only two players scored more points than the Canadian’s 61; Renee Holmes who finished the tournament in second place with 64 points, and Sorensen-McGee who was top with 69 points.

“Pretty unreal,” the teenager said. “I’m pretty speechless at the moment. No words can really explain how I feel right now but I feel great.”

The teenager added seven conversions to her 11 tries to finish Rugby World Cup 2025 as the tournament’s top points scorer with 69.

“I actually didn’t think that I would be close to that at the beginning of the tournament, but here now I’m grateful for how hard I worked for it,” she said.

On being asked what advice she would give to youngsters picking up a rugby ball after watching her light up RWC 2025, Sorensen-McGee said: “Just give it a go. You won’t really know how it will go if you don’t give it a go. Be confident in yourself and back yourself because other people will back you.”

