IT was an emotional celebration as China put aside their sorrow and grief to stamp its might and clinched the mixed team crown after defeating Korea in the finals of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 which ended in Yogyakarta today.

The demise of China’s young player Zhang Zhi Jie, who died tragically while in action on the court, was clearly felt as the Chinese team stepped up for the finale with a seat wrapped in his red jersey reserved at the players’ bench.

The 3-1 victory over the Koreans was specially dedicated to the late Zhang with his jersey continuously being displayed and held by players throughout the prize presentation ceremony in honour of the 17-year-old young player.

China lived up to its top billings as the pre-tournament favourites to win their ninth title since the mixed team competition was introduced in 2006. They last won the title in 2018.

China started strongly, parading their strongest squad with men’s doubles pair Hu Ke Yuan/Lin Xiang Yi recovering from their loss at the hands of Malaysian pair Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai in yesterday’s semifinals, to beat Korean pair Lee Hyeong Woo/Lee Jong Min in straight games of 21-14, 21-19 in 36 minutes.

However, Korea clawed back and battled hard to level terms 1-1 with top women’s singles player Kim Min Sun putting up a fine display against Xu Wen Jing in an hour-long duel which eventually went to the Korean 21-7, 19-21, 21-14.

China bounced back with an aggressive play from world No.5 junior player Wan Zi Jun which rattled Lee Sun Jin 21-13, 21-8 in just 34 minutes.

It was a crucial tie which could go either way in the women’s doubles, with hopes on world junior No.2 pair Chen Fan Tu Shian/Liu Jia Yue to secure the winning point for China while Kim Min Ji/Yeon Seo Yeon have no choice but to win to keep Korea’s hopes alive.

The Koreans battled hard, almost dragging the match into a rubber game but the Chinese pair were in no mood to give in, defeating their opponent 21-16, 22-20 in 59 minutes, to give China a 3-1 win and the championship title.

Host Indonesia and Malaysia ended their respective campaigns as bronze medallists.

The tournament resumes with the individual competition featuring almost 300 players from 18 countries slated tomorrow and ends on Sunday.

Link for Individual championships:

https://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com/sport/draws.aspx?id=c25ea851-b47a-4bf8-b589-8ad1a188a8a4

FINAL RESULTS

Men’s doubles: Hu Ke Yuan/Lin Xiang Yi bt Lee Hyeong Woo/Lee Jong Min 21-15, 21-19

Women’s Singles: Kim Min Sun bt Xu Wen Jing 21-7, 19-21, 21-14

Men’s singles: Wang Zi Jun bt Lee Sun Jin 21-13, 21-8

Women’s doubles: Chen Fan Shu Tian/Liu Jia Yue bt Kim Min Ji/Yeon Seo Yeon 21-16, 22-20.

