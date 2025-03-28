Players and fans alike were in awe of the spectacular new Kai Tak Stadium on a thrilling first day of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens.

Historic day at Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens as new state-of-the art Kai Tak Stadium welcomes HSBC SVNS action with spectacular opening ceremony

New Zealand, Australia and France – the top three teams in women’s standings – claim double victory on day one to secure quarter-final places

In the men’s competition leaders Argentina, along with Fiji, New Zealand and Great Britain secure pair of opening day victories

Pool matches continue from 09:30 (GMT+8) on Saturday, with the quarter-finals at 17:01. Finals day kicks off at 10:00 on Sunday with the cup finals kicking off at 18:10

A record crowd of more than 120,000 is expected across the three-day event, with remaining tickets available from www.tickets.hksevens.com



Players and fans alike were in awe of the spectacular new Kai Tak Stadium on a thrilling day one of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens as the stars of sevens showcased their skills under the closed roof of the state-of-the-art new venue, designed specifically with rugby sevens in mind.

The action on the pitch was intense from start to finish at the fifth and penultimate regular season round of HSBC SVNS 2025. Teams are competing not just for Hong Kong glory but also vital ranking points in the race to finish in the top eight positions at the end of the sixth round in Singapore next weekend to qualify for the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles in May.

With a record crowd of more than 120,000 fans expected across the three-day event, the teams leading the SVNS standings turned on the style on day one.

The top three teams in the women’s competition all ended the day with perfect win records. In Pool A Olympic champions New Zealand made light work of China, winning 45-0, before beating the USA 33-21. Captain Sarah Hirini scored two tries as she took her personal tally to 99.

New Zealand’s Jazmin Felix-Hotham said: “This atmosphere is exactly why we play the sport. To play in a new stadium but to have the same feel as the sevens of old, in Hong Kong they value sevens so much. We appreciate that.”

Reigning SVNS Champions Australia made light of a relatively inexperienced squad to thrash Spain 54-12 before overcoming Olympic silver medallists Canada 26-15 in Pool C. Meanwhile France beat Great Britain 22-12 and Fiji 24-14 to top Pool B.

Men’s standings leaders Argentina secured convincing wins over Ireland 35-7 and the USA 52-5 to top Pool A and continue their fine form after victory in Vancouver last time out. Fiji join them on maximum points after beating the USA 26-21 and seeing off Ireland 21-19.

New Zealand’s All Blacks Sevens lead Pool B following a 21-12 win over Australia and a 29-0 defeat of Uruguay. Great Britain rose to the occasion with back-to-back wins to top Pool C, edging out Olympic Champions France 12-7 before beating Kenya by the same scoreline.

New Zealand women and Argentina men lead the current SVNS standings after four rounds but only four points separate the top four men’s teams with Spain, Fiji and South Africa hot on Argentina’s heels. Meanwhile New Zealand hold a six point lead over rivals Australia in the women’s standings going in to the Hong Kong event.

The Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens has long been one of the marquee events of global rugby sevens and some of world rugby’s biggest names have played at the Hong Kong Sevens, including Jonah Lomu, Christian Cullen, Waisale Serevi, David Campese and Portia Woodman.

Pool matches continue from 09:30 (GMT+8) on Saturday, with the quarter-finals at 17:01. Finals day kicks off at 10:00 on Sunday with the cup finals kicking off at 18:10.

Remaining tickets are available from www.tickets.hksevens.com.

Fans can watch the HSBC SVNS action wherever you are in the world, either via broadcaster partners or on www.RugbyPassTV.

