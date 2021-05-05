The 2021 AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) season will continue behind closed doors starting this weekend, 8 May 2021, in accordance with additional community measures announced yesterday by the COVID-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce.

The return of spectators to SPL matches in recent weeks was a heartening sight, but the well-being of the football fraternity and the wider general public will always be our top priority and we encourage all to adhere to the prevailing safe management measures.

SPL fans will still be able to watch every SPL match LIVE on broadcast at Singtel TV, StarHub TV and live streaming online via the SPL Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Facebook page of 1 Play Sports.

Like this: Like Loading...