Avant and Sedan as e-hybrid quattro, each available in two power levels with up to 106 kilometers of electric range

Increased efficiency and performance thanks to high-voltage battery with more capacity, smart recuperation strategy, and intelligent hybrid management

All-wheel steering as standard; top-of-the-line model with 270 kW system output comes with sports suspension, S line equipment, 19-inch wheels, and red brake calipers

Audi is expanding the portfolio of the new Audi A6 with two plug-in hybrid models that combine maximum efficiency and superior comfort with powerful performance. Both the A6 Avant e-hybrid quattro12 and the A6 Sedan e hybrid quattro34 can be ordered in two power levels: 220 kW and 270 kW system output. The new generation of high-voltage battery in the plug-in hybrids has around 45 percent more capacity than its predecessor. As a result, 25.9 kWh (net 20.7 kWh) of power is available for electric driving.

The new plug-in hybrid models offer even more flexibility and efficiency by combining the best of electric driving with the advantages of a combustion engine. Customers can choose between the Avant and the Sedan, both models featuring a long wheelbase, elongated hood, and wide track – making for a powerful and distinguished appearance. While the A6 Sedan e-hybrid quattro exudes elegance thanks to the sweeping curve of the window’s upper edge, the Avant expresses a dynamic look with its more sculpted rear end, flanking aerodynamic panels, and roof edge spoiler. Both models demonstrate a strong presence thanks to the striking rear lights, wide light strip, and Audi rings positioned high up.

The new Audi A6 Avant e-hybrid quattro and the Audi A6 Sedan e-hybrid quattro are both available in two power levels. The vehicles are powered by a 2.0 TFSI engine with an output of 185 kW (252 PS) and an electric motor that delivers up to 105 kW. In the versions with 270 kW and 500 Nm of torque24, the Avant and Sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

With 220 kW and 450 Nm of torque13, the vehicles can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.0 seconds. All variants can reach a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

The heart of the plug-in-hybrid technology is the high-voltage battery: Audi has boosted its capacity to 25.9 kWh (net 20.7 kWh), a gain of roughly 45 percent compared to its predecessor. This means that both the Avant and the Sedan can drive more than 100 kilometers purely on electric power. Maximum AC charging power is now 11 kW. If the battery is completely empty, it only takes 2.5 hours to charge it to 100 percent.

The recuperation performance has also been improved. The degree of thrust recuperation in electric driving mode (EV ‑mode) can be adjusted to three different levels using paddles on the steering wheel. The new A6 e-hybrid runs on electric power for as long as possible to fully utilize the available battery charge to the driver’s destination. The vehicle recovers energy automatically when this function is activated. This is based on route data stored in the navigation system. The new A6 e-hybrid quattro can also recover energy automatically without active route guidance.

The hybrid management system of the new models is designed for efficiency, flexibility, and maximum customer comfort and thus automatically selects the optimal operating strategy. Two operating modes are available to the system: “EV” and “hybrid.” In EV mode, the plug-in hybrid models run on electric power. In hybrid mode, the hybrid management system maintains a specific charge level as needed in order to save enough electrical energy for later use. In addition to the automatic hybrid mode, the desired charge level can be individually selected using a digital slider.

Combined with the quattro ultra drive and standard all-wheel steering, the electrified dual-clutch transmission plays a major role in the dynamic driving experience: it increases agility at low speeds and provides even more stability at higher speeds. This enhances driving comfort, as do more tightly sealed windows and optimized door seals. These measures ensure even more pleasant in-car acoustics compared to the predecessor, as sound insulation has been improved by up to 30 percent.

With 220 kW system output, the A6 Sedan e-hybrid quattro starts at 65,800 euros in Germany, while the A6 Avant e-hybrid quattro starts at 68,300 euros. For the higher power level with 270 kW, prices start at 75,050 euros for the Sedan and 77,550 euros for the Avant, whereby the two top-of-the-line models come with very sporty standard equipment: interior and exterior S line equipment, sports suspension, larger wheels, and red brake calipers. The new e‑hybrid models can be ordered in Germany as of May 8, 2025. The initial launch is planned for the summer.

