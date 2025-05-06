Perform Better confirmed as Official Supplier of Strength and Conditioning Equipment for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

As part of the partnership, Perform Better will provide four pop-up gym facilities and additional equipment to 24 gyms, ensuring every participating union has access to high-quality training environments throughout the competition.

Beyond the tournament, this partnership will look to leave a lasting legacy, as the equipment will be redistributed to schools, colleges, and women’s rugby teams throughout the country.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Perform Better as an Official Supplier for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

“Their expertise in providing world-class strength and conditioning equipment will play a vital role in supporting the players as they prepare and compete at the highest level.

“It is also fantastic to see their commitment to creating a post-tournament legacy by donating equipment to schools, colleges, and women’s rugby teams across England.”

Director of Perform Better, Mark Gladwin, said: “We are so proud to be working with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and to be part of the tournament this year.

“We see England 2025 to be a pivotal point in the development of women’s rugby in the UK and worldwide and for us to be part of this is exciting for everyone involved from our staff, partners, suppliers and friends.

“There is a lot of work to be done over the summer but to be involved in creating the legacy post event is as important as being the Official Tournament Supplier.”

Like this: Like Loading...