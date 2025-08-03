Worasak Srirangpairoj delivered the winner as host Thailand won their second Continental Futsal Championship 2025 after beating Saudi Arabia 3-2 in the final at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.

Itticha Prapaphan had given Thailand the lead in the ninth minute as Sarawut Phalapruek then doubled the advantage seven minutes later.

The score was 2-1 to Thailand when Saudi Arabia narrowed the gap just a minute later through Farhan Alasmari.

Abdullah Al-Maghrabi put both teams on level when he nailed the equaliser in the 31st minute.

However, Thailand were not about to be denied when Srirangpairoj struck the winner three minutes later.

In the meantime, Belarus emerged third in the meet after beating Chinese Taipei 6-1 in the classification match.

