The Philippine Football Federation today announced the official 23-player roster for the Philippine Women’s National Football Team, known as the Filipinas, set to compete in the ASEAN MSIG Serenity Cup.

The highly anticipated tournament will take place from 6-19 August 2025, promising thrilling football action across the region.

The squad, a blend of seasoned veterans and promising new talents, has been meticulously selected by Head Coach Mark Torcaso, aiming to build on recent successes and further elevate Philippine women’s football on the international stage.

